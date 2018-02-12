Su’a Cravens wants off reserve/left squad list

Getty Images

In December, the agent for safety Su'a Cravens said that his client has recovered from post-concussion syndrome and wanted to return to the NFL in 2018.

Cravens has reportedly taken the next step toward making that happen. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Cravens has officially applied for reinstatement from the reserve/left squad list that the Redskins put him on in September of last year.

If activated, Cravens will count against the team’s 90-man offseason roster.

Cravens was put on the list after the safety said he needed to leave the team in order “to follow what makes me happy, get my mental right, my well-being right, my family right.” That followed reports that the team talked Cravens out of retiring and that Cravens had also talked about quitting football in the past.

Cravens was a second-round pick in 2016 and had 34 tackles, a sack and an interception during his rookie season.