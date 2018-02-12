Super Bowl LII game-winner exposes a flaw in Patriot Way

Posted by Mike Florio on February 12, 2018, 8:45 AM EST
Getty Images

In the aftermath of Super Bowl LII, the play known as “Philly Special” received most of the attention. And rightfully so. The gadget play used on fourth and goal made Nick Foles the first quarterback in league history to catch a touchdown pass in a Super Bowl.

But Wristband 145 a/k/a Gun trey left, open buster star motion 383 X follow Y slant has much greater meaning to the outcome of the game.

Peter King of SI.com breaks down the play that would become the game-winning touchdown for the Eagles, with the help of Eagles coach Doug Pederson, former Eagles offensive coordinator (now Colts coach) Frank Reich, and Eagles receivers coach Mike Groh. The design and execution of the play demonstrates the kind of creativity and variety that is needed in order to counter New England’s ultra-thorough knowledge of everything that a team has done, and that in turn may do.

One of the keys to the play was the “star motion,” a Jet Sweep-style of pre-snap running back away from primary receiver Zach Ertz. The Eagles had used the device only 12 times in more than 1,200 total snaps over the course of the season. As explained by King, the safety who was supposed to be double-teaming Ertz ended up reacting to the star motion, giving Ertz single coverage, alone on the side of the field opposite bunch formation.

Contrast this with Super Bowl XLIX, when the Patriots knew the Seahawks’ tendencies so thoroughly that they practiced defending in a goal-line setting the pass play that Seattle used with a Lombardi Trophy on the line. Three years later, the Eagles had cooked up something that the Patriots had never before seen from Philly, and it helped the Eagles take the lead for good in the biggest game of the year.

The message to any team facing the Patriots is clear. They’re going to know what you’ve done, so you need to know what you’ve done even better — and to come up with something that the Patriots have never seen.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Super Bowl LII game-winner exposes a flaw in Patriot Way

  3. Every team has flaws in their “way.” At the start and end of every day, the secret to defeating the Patriots is to execute and Coach better than the Patriots on any given Sunday, Monday, Thursday, or whenever the game is played. The Eagles did that on Super Bowl Sunday.

    Have I now let the cat out of the bag with that inside information?

  5. They were out coached, by a 2nd year coach and outplayed by a back up qb that we’re not intimidated.

  8. I told everyone..Patriots were that very good this season. Look at their schedule, look who they had to play in the playoffs. Titans? Jaguars? really? They beat 2 teams that were no better than the 2017 Raiders! No not the 2016 Raiders (which would beat Pats by 40) the 2017 team that only won 4 games!
    Pats should be happy that got to play the Eagles who I think never even make it if it wasn;t for that fluke Vikings play against the Saints…
    If Saints made it to the SB I would bet 1k that Saints beat PATS BY 30 POINTS..
    Pats could HARDLY beat the BUCS this season. They lost to every AVERAGE team this season…..Brady threw for 500 yards because EAGLES let him..They knew Pats defense was that bad.

  9. “They’re going to know what you’ve done…”

    So wouldn’t it just be easier do something you haven’t done?

  10. Wow…. took a second year head coach to figure out what the NFL hasn’t been able to do ( without much success, except NYG)for the last 17 years?????

    Wow

  12. The Seahawks and Falcons handed the Deflatriots two of their Super Bowl wins. If not for extremely poor coaching the Pats Super Bowl win loss record would look VERY different

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!