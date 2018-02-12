Tedy Bruschi: Lane Johnson is wrong, Patriots have a lot of fun

Getty Images

Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson ruffled some feathers in New England when he said his team has more fun than the Patriots, who live in fear of Bill Belichick. Now a former Patriot is hitting back.

Tedy Bruschi, who played for the Patriots for 13 seasons, says he thoroughly enjoyed his time playing for Belichick.

“Lane Johnson, I don’t know what he’s talking about. I had a lot of fun,” Bruschi said on ESPN. “We had so much fun when I was there. I can’t understand what he’s saying.”

Bruschi scoffed at the idea that Doug Pederson is more of a players’ coach than Belichick. Bruschi said what players want is to win, and no coach is better than Belichick at that.

“If you want a relationship and you want to double date with your coach? Go play with those guys. Go ahead,” Bruschi said. “If you want to learn how to win games and consistently win games throughout your career you play for Bill Belichick.”