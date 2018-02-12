Tedy Bruschi: Lane Johnson is wrong, Patriots have a lot of fun

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 12, 2018, 1:48 PM EST
Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson ruffled some feathers in New England when he said his team has more fun than the Patriots, who live in fear of Bill Belichick. Now a former Patriot is hitting back.

Tedy Bruschi, who played for the Patriots for 13 seasons, says he thoroughly enjoyed his time playing for Belichick.

“Lane Johnson, I don’t know what he’s talking about. I had a lot of fun,” Bruschi said on ESPN. “We had so much fun when I was there. I can’t understand what he’s saying.”

Bruschi scoffed at the idea that Doug Pederson is more of a players’ coach than Belichick. Bruschi said what players want is to win, and no coach is better than Belichick at that.

“If you want a relationship and you want to double date with your coach? Go play with those guys. Go ahead,” Bruschi said. “If you want to learn how to win games and consistently win games throughout your career you play for Bill Belichick.”

40 responses to “Tedy Bruschi: Lane Johnson is wrong, Patriots have a lot of fun

  4. Teddy isn’t wrong… and that hurts my feelings because I need Bill and Tom get flashed by the Men In Black and forget what they know. Also… GO BILLS. #DontEatYellowSnow #7/11WasAPartTimeJob

  5. Bruschi should have left ESPN long ago. He’s one of the worst analysts I’ve ever seen, he’s like Rob Parker where they bring him on to spew nonsense for Patriots fans whereas Parker does it to get Patriots fans upset.

  6. Ha ha….Eagles are happy to win 1 Super Bowl in 70 years. Next year they will be average (see Atlanta Falcons) and then they will go back to their usual losing ways. Have FUN!!

  11. Johnson needs to mind his own business and worry about his own team. They won the Super Bowl and that’s great …good for them …but you don’t crap where you eat……

  15. Tedy Bruschi’s in the wrong profession. He should be a history teacher!

    It’s been a long, LONG time since he played, so he’s talking about the past AND painting it with his own time-faded colors while Lane Johnson is talking about the present.

    I’ll go with Lane Johnson on this one, and suggest that Teddy find another career; he was a very good linebacker, but he is not a very good analyst.

  17. “If you want a relationship and you want to double date with your coach? Go play with those guys. Go ahead,” Bruschi said. “If you want to learn how to win games and consistently win games throughout your career you play for Bill Belichick.”

    Kinda confirms what Lane said, doesn’t it?

  18. ggreen657 says:
    Ha ha….Eagles are happy to win 1 Super Bowl in 70 years. Next year they will be average (see Atlanta Falcons) and then they will go back to their usual losing ways. Have FUN!

    This year was Super Bowl 52, not 70. Maybe the Roman numerals threw you.
    And the Eagles players/fans are having much more fun than the Pats after last weeks big win.

  20. Seems like there would be plenty of topics for Lane Johnson to choose to talk about. The idea that he chooses one that it is impossible to be informed or relevant to opine about is pretty telling.

    So he has talked to Blount and Long, but probably not Rowe or Chung. These four players have played for both teams. Out of Blount and Long, it is more likely that Blount would have something contrary to say. So why wouldn’t he just say the Blount thinks the Patriots are dear based and leave it at that. Until Johnson plays for both teams, he sounds ridiculous making uninformed statements.

  22. .
    The Eagles fans are following the Seahawks, “Dynasty Before Your Eyes” playbook. They win one Super Bowl and think that they will reel off another 5-6 in a row. It rarely works that way.
    .

  24. Whatever the Eagles environment was like this year, it worked.

    As a paying customer I expect that the players that make as much as Fortune 500 CEOs would be expected to win. You don’t pay someone 11 million dollars a year (like Lane Johnson) to have fun. However, if some amount of fun gets more performance out of the players, then it’s a good thing.

  27. Shocking, just shocking. A franchise star comes out to defend his old franchise. In other news, water is wet. Who you really should ask about this is, LeGarrette Blount, Malcom Butler, or Chris Long, you know, people who have seen the other side, or we’re victims of the “Patriot Way”. If you’re looking for more hot-takes, I plan on interviewing the plants outside of my office and asking them what they think of the sun.

  29. Looks like the eagles players are starting to take over the persona of their fans, idiotic. I think Bruschi would know better than an opposing teams OL.

  30. Patriots recycle players like no other franchise and are loyal to very few. You can say you would rather win games consistently by playing for Belichick, but Bruschi, you are one of the few he didn’t trash after a season or two. Tis’ the beginning of the end!

  33. I hate this one size fits all world of social media. Everything is black and white. What must be fun for you must be fun for me. What I like you have to like too.

    I miss the old days when people were actually free to do,feel, think as they pleased.

  36. I have no problem with Lane’s comments…. BB treats football as a business. Reggie Wayne used to have “fun” with the Colts…..then he tried to play for NE and it was too intense and hard for him so he retired. It’s certainly not for everyone. Will Pederson and the Eagles have the Pats success? Time will tell….

  38. 6ball says:
    February 12, 2018 at 2:11 pm
    .
    The Eagles fans are following the Seahawks, “Dynasty Before Your Eyes” playbook. They win one Super Bowl and think that they will reel off another 5-6 in a row. It rarely works that way.

    ————-

    Only time can tell. 2011 Packers sure looked great through 13 games. They were talking the 3-peat. They were undefeated. Then they lost to KC, they had a weakness exposed, then they completely blew their first game against the Giants. Then along came the 49ers and here we are still and Rodgers has only been to one Super Bowl.

    Every year is a new year.

  39. Eagles’ moment in the sun and LJ is definitely enjoying it. No one has ever accused him of being a wallflower – serial PED user, yes, but never a stink-in-the-mud. However, countless others have echoed his thoughts on Brady, Belichick and the Patriot Way as being no-fun and dour. If it didn’t hit so close to home, the Pat’s fans and players wouldn’t get so worked up about it.

