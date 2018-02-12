Texans announce their 2018 coaching staff

Getty Images

The Texans’ overhaul of their coaching staff is complete with the team announcing its assistants Monday.

The biggest change, of course, is Romeo Crennel’s return to defensive coordinator. He also will continue in his role as assistant head coach to Bill O’Brien.

Crennel served as the Texans’ defensive coordinator for three seasons, including 2016 when they ranked first in total defense. He moved to assistant head coach/defense last season, with Mike Vrabel earning a promotion. But Vrabel left last month to become the Titans’ head coach.

Here are the other assistants on the Texans’ staff: Special teams coordinator Brad Seely, running backs coach Danny Barrett, offensive line coach Mike Devlin, tight ends coach Tim Kelly, inside linebackers coach Bobby King, offensive assistant/offensive line coach Will Lawing, assistant secondary coach D’Anton Lynn, secondary coach Anthony Midget, defensive quality control coach Matt O’Donnell, senior defensive assistant/outside linebacker John Pagano, wide receivers coach John Perry, senior director of sports performance Luke Richesson, quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan, assistant special teams coach Tracy Smith, defensive line coach Anthony Weaver and offensive/special teams assistant Wes Welker.