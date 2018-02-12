Titans WR coach: If Corey Davis is healthy, everything will take care of itself

Getty Images

New Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur said recently that he wants to see the Titans make more explosive plays than they did when Mike Mularkey was the team’s head coach.

That task will be made easier if they get the kind of production from wide receiver Corey Davis that they expected when they made him the fifth overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft. Davis dealt with ankle and hamstring injuries in 2017 and missed five regular season games because of the latter issue, which limited both his numbers — 34 catches for 375 yards — and his transition into an NFL offense.

Wide receivers coach Rob Moore pointed to health as the biggest stumbling block for Davis, who capped the year with nine catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns in the postseason.

“I think at the end of the day the key for him is to get himself healthy, so he can go out and show the talent that he has,” Moore said, via the team’s website. “I think once he gets that done everything will kind of take care of itself. At the end of the day it comes down to discipline, focus, and really doing all the intangible things that he is going to need to get done to be the player he wants to be.”

The Titans also have Eric Decker, Rishard Matthews, Taywan Taylor and Tajae Sharpe at wideout, but unlocking Davis’ potential stands as the most obvious path to increased success through the air in 2018.