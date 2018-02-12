Vikings sign Josh Andrews

Getty Images

John DeFilippo isn’t the only person trading in a job with the Eagles for one with the Vikings.

The Vikings announced on Monday that they have signed guard Josh Andrews to their offseason roster. The move comes less than a week after DeFilippo went from Eagles quarterbacks coach to Vikings offensive coordinator.

Andrews initially signed with the Eagles in 2014 and spent his rookie year on the practice squad. He played in 13 games during the 2015 season and saw action in three more games the next year. Andrews was back on the practice squad for the Eagles last year.

Andrews will likely be competing for a reserve role on the Vikings offensive line. Four of the team’s starters remain under contract for 2018 while right guard Joe Berger is set for free agency.