Woman files police report, accusing Kareem Hunt of shoving her

Getty Images

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt has been accused of shoving a woman during an altercation in Cleveland early Saturday morning.

The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports that the 19-year-old woman, Abigail Ottinger, told police that Hunt pushed and shoved her around 3:45 a.m. Saturday outside his apartment. Hunt grew up in the Cleveland area.

Another woman who was with the same group of people accused Ottinger of assaulting her, according to the report, and there are police reports listing both Hunt and Ottinger as suspects.

According to the report, Hunt was with a group of several people visiting multiple Cleveland bars, and they all came back to Hunt’s house. But Hunt’s friend says Hunt asked Ottinger and another woman to leave when he found out they were too young to drink legally.

The two women left the apartment but stayed in the hallway outside. Ottinger says Hunt went outside and shoved her, while another woman says Ottinger hit her in the face when she told Ottinger to leave.

Prosecutors have not filed charges against anyone.