2012 serves as a reminder of the unpredictability of the draft

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 13, 2018, 10:27 AM EST
Getty Images

The 2012 NFL draft was supposed to be a good year for the quarterback position. NFL teams liked the quarterback class so much that they took four passers first and second overall, with two more quarterbacks later in the first round, one in the second round, two in the third round and one in the fourth round.

The 2017 performance of those eight quarterbacks is a good reminder of the unpredictability of the draft.

The four first-round quarterbacks in 2012 selected threw a combined total of zero passes in 2017. Andrew Luck, who went first overall to Indianapolis, missed the whole season with a shoulder injury. Robert Griffin III, who went second overall to Washington, is out of the NFL. Ryan Tannehill, who went eighth overall to Miami, missed the whole season with a knee injury. Brandon Weeden, who went 22nd overall to Cleveland, is a third-stringer for the Titans.

The quarterback selected in the second round in 2012, Brock Osweiler, is so bad that his primary contribution in 2017 was being part of one of the strangest trades in NFL history: The Texans traded a second-round pick to the Browns just to get them go take Osweiler and his expensive contract off their hands. After absorbing Osweiler’s cap hit and watching him in the preseason, the Browns cut him. He ended up back with the Broncos, the team that initially drafted him, and did not play well in 2017.

And then there were the next three quarterbacks drafted: Russell Wilson, who went 75th overall to Seattle, has won a Super Bowl and was an MVP candidate last season. Nick Foles, who went 88th overall to Philadelphia, just won the Super Bowl MVP award. And Kirk Cousins, who went 102nd overall to Washington, may sign the biggest contract in NFL history when he hits free agency next month.

So as we head toward a 2018 NFL draft that is viewed as similarly deep at the quarterback position, remember that we don’t have much of an idea which quarterbacks will be leading their teams to the Super Bowl five years from now.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “2012 serves as a reminder of the unpredictability of the draft

  1. Personnel evaluators in the NFL aren’t much better at this than the average Joe Schmo armchair quarterback..

  3. Until teams understand that they can’t mortgage their future for quarterbacks, they’re not going to win consistently. Unless they take team-friendly deals (and then the team follows through and surrounds them with talent with that money), most of these teams will continue to be plagued by holes created by the top heavy rosters. Maybe the answer for the league, which is suffering from this disproportionate money going to QBs in the league looking worse on competitive balance, is to create a separate QB cap or something tied to a percentage of the cap so it never loads franchises down, which in turn makes the whole league suffer because no one can keep a team together past a QB’s rookie deal. I don’t know. However, I know this current system is unsustainable and has eroded its quality.

  4. Two of those pick results are the direct consequence of the owners. Luck has never had a decent O-Line and Irsay is in love with the flashy players. RGIII was picked by Washington’s owner, the coaching staff was so non-enthused by RGIII that they drafted Cousins the same year.

    When fans draft, the team suffers. Leave roster building to the pros. Both of these owners (among others) are too involved with the technical details like drafts.

    A correct owner interaction: When they were going to draft Cam Newton first overall, the owner asked, “Do you have any tattoos?” Newton: “No.” “Then please don’t you are going to be the face of my franchise for the next decade.”

    An unusual but reasonable request from the owner who was signing a 20 something to 50M+ contract. He wasn’t involved in the technical, but still was able to put in a business oriented input.

  6. Nice article. A lot of people act like it’s impossible to find a good QB if you don’t have the number one pick. You can count on some decent QB’s slipping to the third or fourth round this year too.

  7. “The 2012 NFL draft was supposed to be a good year for the quarterback position” – Michael David Smith

    If you look at the number of starters at the QB position 2012 WAS a good year for the QB position. The fact that 2 starters missed the past season has little bearing on this but is just an attempt at a spin job by the author. Enlighten us Mr. Smith as to what kind of year 2018 will be for the QB position.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!