49ers among teams interested in David Amerson

Getting fired is never a great feeling, but there is an upside for NFL players who get released between the Super Bowl and the start of the new league year.

There’s a lot less competition for jobs than there is when free agency opens up, which means that you get a lot of eyes on you once you hit the open market. Cornerback David Amerson is in that position right now.

He’s visited with the Bears and Texans and reportedly has other meetings lined up. None of those is with the 49ers, but that could change.

Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee reports that Amerson’s agent included the Niners on a list of teams that have expressed interest in his client. Amerson was released by the Raiders last week after he missed 10 games during the 2017 season.

Ahkello Witherspoon, Greg Mabin and K'Waun Williams are the 49ers corners under contract for next season.