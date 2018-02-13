Bears, Ravens to meet in Hall of Fame Game

Getty Images

The Bears and Ravens each had a first-ballot Hall of Famer in this year’s class, and now their fans have another reason to travel to Canton for the induction ceremony.

The NFL announced today that the Bears and Ravens will meet in the Hall of Fame Game on August 2.

Chicago and Baltimore are easy choices for the NFL, as Brian Urlacher and Ray Lewis were both selected to the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. Plenty of fans from both cities will make the trip to Ohio for the game, and for the enshrinement ceremony.

In addition to Urlacher and Lewis, this year’s class consists of Bobby Beathard, Robert Brazile, Brian Dawkins, Jerry Kramer, Randy Moss and Terrell Owens.