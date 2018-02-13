Bob Quinn: Blame for lack of run game starts with me

Posted by Josh Alper on February 13, 2018, 11:05 AM EST
When explaining why the team would not add a run game coordinator to their offensive coaching staff, Lions General Manager Bob Quinn last week said that it would be a “collaborative thing” among the assistant coaches to get the ground game going.

Coaching isn’t the only factor in getting better results in that phase of the offense. There’s also the question of the talent on hand and Quinn said on SiriusXM NFL Radio with Alex Marvez and Gil Brandt that he’s responsible for shortcomings in that area.

“I think blame can get passed all around the organization and it starts with me,” Quinn said, via Sporting News. “I’m in charge of delivering the players and hiring the head coach. If anyone wants to point a finger as to why the running game did not work last year, they can point it at me.”

The Lions used Ameer Abdullah, Theo Riddick, Zach Zenner, Dwayne Washington and Tion Green at running back last year and Quinn said he’s “sure” the team will be adding outside help to the group in the coming weeks. Quinn also noted the injuries on the offensive line that forced the team to shuffle lineups regularly as a factor, but put most of the onus on himself to lead “the charge to fix” the ground game this offseason.

4 responses to "Bob Quinn: Blame for lack of run game starts with me

  1. Really??? He seemed to put the blame on Caldwell by taking his job away? If Quinn didn’t give Caldwell the tools to win, why did he fire him?

  2. The previous coaching staff goofed by relying on Abdullah and Riddick as starters, when clearly it should have been Green. Dude falls forward. Let’s hope Patricia and Co. don’t make the same mistake.

    They could’ve also benefited by having Abdullah and Riddick on the field at the same time, something we didn’t see until the team was out of playoff contention.

  3. I think this comment says a lot.

    I still think Quinn thinks he had a decent RB group last year. I think Quinn got fed up by Caldwell demanding the team run every 1st down. I did a cut up of the Lions playcalling tendencies and over 85% of their rushing attempts while tied or ahead came on 1st down. You can’t have predictable playcalling and expect to be successful.

    Removing Caldwell will improve the run game because the Lions will opt to run on 2nd and 3rd down from time to time. Mixing up the playcalling will make all the difference.

