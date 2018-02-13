Bob Quinn: Blame for lack of run game starts with me

Getty Images

When explaining why the team would not add a run game coordinator to their offensive coaching staff, Lions General Manager Bob Quinn last week said that it would be a “collaborative thing” among the assistant coaches to get the ground game going.

Coaching isn’t the only factor in getting better results in that phase of the offense. There’s also the question of the talent on hand and Quinn said on SiriusXM NFL Radio with Alex Marvez and Gil Brandt that he’s responsible for shortcomings in that area.

“I think blame can get passed all around the organization and it starts with me,” Quinn said, via Sporting News. “I’m in charge of delivering the players and hiring the head coach. If anyone wants to point a finger as to why the running game did not work last year, they can point it at me.”

The Lions used Ameer Abdullah, Theo Riddick, Zach Zenner, Dwayne Washington and Tion Green at running back last year and Quinn said he’s “sure” the team will be adding outside help to the group in the coming weeks. Quinn also noted the injuries on the offensive line that forced the team to shuffle lineups regularly as a factor, but put most of the onus on himself to lead “the charge to fix” the ground game this offseason.