Carson Wentz insists his knee injury won’t change him

Posted by Charean Williams on February 13, 2018, 8:17 PM EST
Carson Wentz reiterated he hopes to play in the 2018 season opener, and once he does get back, the Eagles quarterback insists he won’t change how he plays.

Wentz tore the LCL and the ACL in his left knee during the December 10 game against the Rams. Since his rehab began, Wentz has targeted a return for the Week 1 game.

“That is definitely my goal,” Wentz said during a Tuesday radio appearance on 94WIP, via Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ Advance Media. “Timetables and all those things are always such a fluid thing. Obviously can’t come out and make a declaration on anything, but my goal is to be playing in Week 1.”

Wentz isn’t certain his injury happened on his touchdown run that was negated by a penalty, or earlier in the game. But that running play is emblematic of his playing style.

He was sandwiched between Rams linebacker Mark Barron and defensive end Morgan Fox as he dove for the goal line.

“I definitely won’t change, so to speak,” Wentz said. “That has what made me successful this last season and my whole career. It is something I’ve learned since coming into the league — how to protect myself. . . . I am not going to let this change me.”

10 responses to “Carson Wentz insists his knee injury won’t change him

  1. He couldn’t even make it through his rookie year before blowing out his knee. Great potential but injury prone. Nobody has a clue how he’ll come out of it.

  3. Its alarming that they say some of the knee injury most likely occurred when he lifted off and not when he was actually hit. I wish the best for Carson. While he is on the field he should be pretty successful but how long will he be on the field? Eh
    I’m praying for the whole damn city on this one.
    Go Birds!

  4. Michael E says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:21 pm
    ——-

    Wentz played all 16 games his rookie year. If you’re gonna troll, you should at least know what you’re talking g about.

  6. Everyone says that, but it takes a good 2 years to be back to form (with Adrian Peterson being the exception that proves the rule). People injured early in the year have trouble coming back strong from such a knee injury. It actually worked against him to have been injured so late in the year.

  8. RG3 said the same thing. I’d hate for another young QB with potential throw away his career for ego and machismo

  10. Yes it will. Tom Brady could barely even run, let alone catch the ball without any defender near him in the Super Bowl lol — of course later on, Nick Foles/Eagles executed a similar play like a diamond lol

