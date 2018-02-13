Carson Wentz insists his knee injury won’t change him

Getty Images

Carson Wentz reiterated he hopes to play in the 2018 season opener, and once he does get back, the Eagles quarterback insists he won’t change how he plays.

Wentz tore the LCL and the ACL in his left knee during the December 10 game against the Rams. Since his rehab began, Wentz has targeted a return for the Week 1 game.

“That is definitely my goal,” Wentz said during a Tuesday radio appearance on 94WIP, via Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ Advance Media. “Timetables and all those things are always such a fluid thing. Obviously can’t come out and make a declaration on anything, but my goal is to be playing in Week 1.”

Wentz isn’t certain his injury happened on his touchdown run that was negated by a penalty, or earlier in the game. But that running play is emblematic of his playing style.

He was sandwiched between Rams linebacker Mark Barron and defensive end Morgan Fox as he dove for the goal line.

“I definitely won’t change, so to speak,” Wentz said. “That has what made me successful this last season and my whole career. It is something I’ve learned since coming into the league — how to protect myself. . . . I am not going to let this change me.”