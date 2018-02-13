Chargers announce four new members of coaching staff

Getty Images

Head coach Anthony Lynn will welcome four new members to his coaching staff in his second season running the show for the Chargers.

The addition of tight ends coach Rip Scherer was previously reported and officially announced on Tuesday along with the team’s complete coaching staff for 2018. Scherer won’t have to go far as he spent the last two years at UCLA.

Wide receivers coach Phil McGeoghan will also be part of the offensive staff. He was in the same position with the Bills last season and spent four years with the Dolphins before going to the college ranks at East Carolina in 2016.

The Chargers have also added assistant special teams coach Keith Burns and defensive quality control coach Addison Lynch. Burns transitioned from playing to coaching with Denver a little more than 10 years ago and spent a year as the special teams coach in Washington before being swept out along with head coach Mike Shanahan after the 2013 season.