Cowboys could move Byron Jones from safety to corner

Posted by Charean Williams on February 13, 2018, 3:51 PM EST
Three years after drafting Byron Jones in the first round, the Cowboys still have no idea what he is. Is he a cornerback? Is he a safety?

Jones started four games at cornerback as a rookie in 2015 and seven others at safety. He has not played corner since, but he has not proved a difference-maker at safety either.

In fact, Jones lost playing time at free safety late last season. Although he played 86.5 percent of the defensive snaps for the season, Jones played only 176 of 260 defensive snaps in the final four games.

The Cowboys have openly acknowledged Jones’ struggles in run support, and he has only two career interceptions.

Thus, the Cowboys are considering moving Jones to cornerback full time, according to Todd Archer of ESPN.

As Archer explains it, new secondary coach Kris Richard likes bigger corners, and Jones stands 6 foot and weighs 205 pounds. But where will Jones fit in?

The Cowboys played rookies Chidobe Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis and Xavier Woods at corner last season, and a fourth corner, Orlando Scandrick, remains on the roster at the moment.

So as Jones enters his fourth season, the Cowboys are faced with the task of figuring out where to play him and if he’s worth investing in for the future.

  1. Umm, that doesn’t work. Other way around? sure. But, this won’t work.

    If the was athletic and quick twitch enough to play CB, he would have been playing there already.

    Or, he’s really dumb and doesn’t have the IQ to play Safety.

  3. Byron is one of the best athletes in the NFL and it is a shame that the Boys organization failed him. That his position hasn’t been established in three years is on the coaching staff, not Byron. There are numerous starters in the league that the Clapper failed to put into situations that worked the best for them while in Dallas.

  4. Jones actually played best at corner his rookie season. Dallas was desperate for a cover safety and put him back there to complement Barry Church, who’s gone now. Kavon Frazier has shown flashes at safety and I actually think Xavier White’s better back there than at corner, so moving Jones to corner is a smart move.

  6. Umm he was Drafted as a CB converted to S, i never understood why they converted him in the first place, he was a much better CB in college

  8. To quote just a couple draft talking heads, “He broke the internet with his combine performance” and “Is 1 of 5 3-Sigma athletes in the NFL”. He rocketed up draft boards. But has not yet proved that athletic ability makes a get NFL player.

