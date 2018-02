Getty Images

Cowboys defensive assistant Turner West has left for an assistant’s job at Austin Peay, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

The Cowboys hired West in 2014 to assist linebackers coach/defensive passing game coordinator Matt Eberflus. Eberflus left to become the Colts’ defensive coordinator.

West, 30, also has worked for Alabama-Birmingham, Samford and Middle Tennessee State.

He was a wide receiver at Memphis.