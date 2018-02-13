Cowboys still interviewing for a tight ends coach

Getty Images

The Cowboys remain without a tight ends coach.

Steve Looney retired after the season, creating the vacancy. Dallas interviewed Jason Michael, but he joined the Cardinals as their tight ends coach.

So the Cowboys continue to interview for the job.

Doug Nussmeier, who took a job as offensive analyst at LSU a few days ago, and Brian Pariani, an NFL assistant for all but two seasons since 1991, have talked to the Cowboys, according to Todd Archer of ESPN.

Nussmeier has served as offensive coordinator at Fresno State, Washington, Alabama, Michigan and Florida in his career. The Crimson Tide won a national championship while he was there. He was the Gators’ offensive coordinator the past three seasons.

Pariani has coached tight ends most of his career, including with the Texans (2006-13), Ravens (2014) and Broncos (1995-2004 and 2015-16).