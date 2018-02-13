Eagles may go without an offensive coordinator in 2018

Getty Images

The Eagles lost offensive coordinator Frank Reich to the top job in Indianapolis, but they may decide not to replace him.

Philadelphia currently has no plans to hire an offensive coordinator to take Reich’s place, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Instead, running backs coach Duce Staley and wide receivers coach Mike Groh may get more responsibilities in planning the offense but not a promotion to a coordinator role.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson prefers to call the plays himself, so the Eagles don’t necessarily need an offensive coordinator. And bringing in someone from the outside to change a Super Bowl-winning offense wouldn’t make a lot of sense.

So despite losing both Reich and quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo, the Eagles’ offense likely won’t be undergoing any significant changes.