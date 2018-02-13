Eagles may go without an offensive coordinator in 2018

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 13, 2018, 1:05 PM EST
The Eagles lost offensive coordinator Frank Reich to the top job in Indianapolis, but they may decide not to replace him.

Philadelphia currently has no plans to hire an offensive coordinator to take Reich’s place, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Instead, running backs coach Duce Staley and wide receivers coach Mike Groh may get more responsibilities in planning the offense but not a promotion to a coordinator role.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson prefers to call the plays himself, so the Eagles don’t necessarily need an offensive coordinator. And bringing in someone from the outside to change a Super Bowl-winning offense wouldn’t make a lot of sense.

So despite losing both Reich and quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo, the Eagles’ offense likely won’t be undergoing any significant changes.

24 responses to “Eagles may go without an offensive coordinator in 2018

  1. I think this is also probably a fairness move by the team, showing neither Duce nor Groh any favoritism. Promoting one and not the other could alienate the guy not promoted. This way, the offense maintains a status quo and the two position coaches don’t get egos hurt (some sort of pay raise for both is likely in order, despite the lack of title change).

  2. So They didn’t like DeFilippo enough to promote him to OC and they don’t think they need anyone to fill the void left by Reich. Seems like the Vikings and Colts just got bamboozled.

  3. Having one less intelligent person in the room IS a change to a SB winning team.

    Pederson didn’t bounce off his opinions on Reich? I find that hard to believe for a now an obviously very good to great coach but an inexperienced one.

    Promote someone and find someone to for their vacant spot.

  4. A head coach calling all the plays,- Hue Jackson and many others, it usually doesn’t work out !!!

  7. “Bad decision, instead of flying like an eagle you’ll be dropping like a fly.”
    ____________________________________________________________________________

    That one all you or did you have help coming up with that zinger?

  8. bernieknowsfootball says:
    February 13, 2018 at 1:16 pm
    Yea good point I doubt this team will ever win a superbowl with Doug calling all the pl…. oh wait

  9. dangguy says:
    February 13, 2018 at 1:16 pm
    bernieknowsfootball says:
    February 13, 2018 at 1:16 pm
    THEY JUST WON THE SUPERBOWL WITH PEDERSON CALLING ALL THE PLAYS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  12. A head coach calling all the plays doesn’t work out unless you’re Doug Pederson… and then it works out just fine and you win a Super Bowl doing it.

    Pederson, Wentz, Foles, and Reich have all said all year long that they get along great and collaborate very well together. Reich speaks of Pederson with tremendous esteem… my perspective is this year’s Eagles Offense is largely Pederson’s pet, but he’s still an Inclusive coach. I hope he can coach up Groh and Staley… both are highly-respected Assistants in this league.

  13. Read Peter King’s post-SB article on the Eagles playoff offensive game planning if you don’t think Pederson needs an OC.

  14. bernieknowsfootball says:
    February 13, 2018 at 1:16 pm

    ———————————————————–

    Ummm – Pederson called all the plays THIS season. Seemed to work out OK. Might be time to change your name.

  16. cheapseater says:
    February 13, 2018 at 1:15 pm
    So They didn’t like DeFilippo enough to promote him to OC and they don’t think they need anyone to fill the void left by Reich. Seems like the Vikings and Colts just got bamboozled.

    = = = = = = =

    DeFilippo left before Reich so they never had a chance, plus DeFilippo made it clear he wanted to call plays which he wasn’t going to get to do in Philly.

  17. dangguy says:
    February 13, 2018 at 1:16 pm
    4 8 Rate This
    ______________________

    You should tell that to Sean Mcvay and his #1 scoring offense.

    If the surrounding talent is good enough, you can get by without an OC

  18. They will also go without a SB appearance.

    You can beat Tom Brady, but that doesn’t make you Tom Brady.
    You can beat the Patriots, but that doesn’t make you the Patriots.
    You can get to the SB and even win it, but that doesn’t mean you can return.

    Unless you’re the Patriots.

  20. DeFilippo’s contract had expired and he took the Vikings’ OC job BEFORE Reich took the Colts’ HC job. Plus, DeFilippo gets to call the plays with the Vikes, sonmthing he would not do with the Eagles. So those who have said the Eagles did not want DeFilippo to stay are missing these points.

  21. envybreedsidiocy says:
    February 13, 2018 at 1:32 pm
    They will also go without a SB appearance.

    ————————————————-

    This would make some sense except nobody cares about the super bowl loser. In this case that would be ummmmmm oh yea the patriots.

  22. So you win your first SB ever by only 8 pts and now you think you can return with one less coach?

    Pride goeth before the fall.

  23. Flukeadelphia will go back to where they belong next year. Illegal formations, benched starting CB’s, and a TD catch that wasn’t equals the luckiest SB win in the history of the NFL.

  24. Uh oh. If I followed the logic of everyone posting about the Giants new OC hire, I would assume that the Eagles wouldn’t have an offense next season. Wentz would just call the huddle and stand there until the play clock expired. Bold move, Eagles.

