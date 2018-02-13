Eagles sign De’Vante Bausby, Billy Brown

Getty Images

The Eagles signed cornerback De’Vante Bausby and tight end Billy Brown, the team announced Tuesday.

Bausby, 25, originally signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2015. Kansas City waived him not long after, and he later joined the Bears’ practice squad.

He played four games with the Bears in 2016, making 12 tackles.

The Chiefs signed him again last offseason, but he failed to make the roster and joined the Eagles’ practice squad.

Brown, 24, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent last May. He joined their practice squad after getting waived out of the preseason.

He has never appeared in a regular-season game.