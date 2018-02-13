Former Broncos corner Syd’Quan Thompson arrested for domestic violence

Getty Images

Former Broncos cornerback Syd’Quan Thompson was arrested this weekend in Sacramento on domestic violence charges.

According to ABC10, Thompson was released on $50,000 bail Monday, after he was booked on Sunday.

Thompson spent three years with the Broncos. Originally a seventh-round pick from Cal, he missed his second season after a preseason Achilles tear, and was cut the following year. He played some Arena League football after that, but never returned to an NFL camp.

His brother is Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson.