Former Cowboy Lincoln Coleman found safe

Getty Images

Former Cowboys fullback Lincoln Coleman has been located by the Dallas Police Department.

Coleman was reported missing by police on Monday after having last been seen driving in a car last Friday. On Tuesday morning, the Dallas Police Department updated their missing person alert to reflect that Coleman has been found and is safe.

Coleman was described by police as having “diminished mental capacity” and there was concern that he could need medical assistance. The Dallas Morning News reported that Coleman also went missing last May and that members of his family say he is dealing with dementia.

Coleman ran 98 times for 312 yards and three touchdowns in 18 games for the Cowboys in 1993 and 1994.