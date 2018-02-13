Frank Reich wasn’t Colts’ top choice, but they believe he was right choice

Getty Images

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard made a list of 10 candidates in December when it became obvious the team would part ways with Chuck Pagano. Frank Reich didn’t make Ballard’s top five.

“I thought about it after I got done interviewing him,” Ballard said, via Mike Wells of ESPN. “I go, ‘My Lord, what was I thinking?’

“You talk to people. You make your list. You don’t panic.”

The Colts admit Reich wasn’t their first choice — Josh McDaniels was, obviously — but they now believe he was the right choice.

“The more I think about it, the more I think, ‘Jim, how can you be so stupid? How could you not have seen the clarity of this sooner?’” Colts owner Jim Irsay said, via Mike Chappell of Indianapolis’ CBS4.

In the end, McDaniels might have done the Colts a favor.