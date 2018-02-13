Jason Kelce worried about Jeffrey Lurie’s response to speech

Getty Images

Eagles center Jason Kelce created the most memorable moment of the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade when he gave a long speech about how the team had been overlooked from the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

That speech veered into profanity at times and Kelce said on WMMR that he worried about people getting offended about his choice to work blue during the speech. That worry wasn’t enough to stop him nor were any fleeting concerns about how owner Jeffrey Lurie, General Manager Howie Roseman and coach Doug Pederson might react to being included in his assault on the team’s doubters.

“I didn’t know how Howie or Doug or Jeffrey were going to take this, which was one of the things I looked at when I actually watched the [speech],” Kelce said, via Philly.com. “After the speech, I’d been at the parade all day and wondered, ‘Did I say anything stupid? Did I do anything dumb?'”

There’s been no sign of anything but thumbs up from the Eagles brass or anyone else in the city to a speech that Kelce said came about because all of the emotions from the year “culminated into that moment.”