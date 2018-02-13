Justin Coleman auctions jersey off from kettle jump for The Salvation Army

AP

Seahawks cornerback Justin Coleman leaped into The Salvation Army kettle in AT&T Stadium in Dallas after intercepting Dak Prescott for a 30-yard touchdown in Seattle’s Christmas Eve victory over the Cowboys.

Coleman decided to sign the jersey he wore during the game and auction it off in support of The Salvation Army. The group announced Monday that the jersey raised $1,700 to benefit programs in Seattle.

We are excited to announce that we raised over $1,700 from the #auction of @Seahawks @JustinColeman27 autographed game jersey. Thank you to everyone that put in their bid! This money will benefit the services and programs of The #SalvationArmy in #Seattle. #Seahawks #12thMan pic.twitter.com/66Pr7VNfFF — The Salvation Army (@SalvationArmyNW) February 12, 2018

Coleman had two interceptions this season for Seattle with both being returned for touchdowns. He also intercepted Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett for a 28-yard touchdown in October.

The Seahawks acquired Coleman from the New England Patriots in a trade right before the start of the season and he becomes a reliable option as Seattle’s nickel cornerback. He is set to be a restricted free agent next month.