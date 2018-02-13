Kaepernick’s lawyers want to question Goodell’s wife

AP

After weeks of silence regarding the pending grievance filed by unemployed quarterback Colin Kaepernick against the NFL, someone is talking a blue streak now, Jack.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports has a list of witnesses Camp Kaepernick wants to question under oath. One will raise eyebrows: Jane Skinner. Also known as Jane Goodell. Also known as Mrs. Roger Goodell.

Mrs. Goodell’s name was added to the list this week, per Robinson. The development comes after a review of text messages, emails, and phone records produced by the NFL to Kaepernick’s lawyers.

The Commissioner’s wife created headlines in October, when she admitted that she had been using a Twitter account to support her husband against criticism. It’s unknown what specifically has caused Kaepernick’s lawyers to believe she may have knowledge relevant to the question of whether NFL owners colluded to keep Kaepernick out of the league for his role in the commencement of anthem protests in 2016.

According to Robinson, the list also includes Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Texans owner Bob McNair, Ravens coach John Harbaugh, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, Ravens G.M. Ozzie Newsome, Seahawks G.M. John Schneider, NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent, and NFL senior V.P. of player engagement Arthur McAfee.

The Ravens and Seahawks were the two teams that considered signing Kaepernick in 2017. Jones had publicly taken a hard line regarding players not standing during the national anthem, Kraft counts President Donald Trump as a friend (owners allegedly feared being called out by Trump if they sign Kaepernick), and McNair notoriously proclaimed that the NFL “can’t have the inmates running the prison” during an October meeting regarding the anthem issue.

The NFL has declined comment on this issue, pointing PFT to Article 15, Section 10 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement: “Unless the parties agree otherwise, proceedings before the System Arbitrator and Appeals Panel, other than their decisions, shall be confidential, and may not be disclosed to persons other than counsel, senior executives of the NFL and any involved Club, senior executives of the NFLPA, the NFLPA Executive Committee, NFLPA Player Representatives, and any involved player(s), player agent(s), or Club or League personnel. The foregoing does not prejudice the right of any party to seek any additional confidentiality restrictions (including as to the decision) from the System Arbitrator or Appeals Panel, if such party demonstrates just cause.”