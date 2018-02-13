Michael Bidwill: The quarterback thing will come

Getty Images

The Cardinals signed General Manager Steve Keim to a contract extension on Monday that ties him to the team for the same amount of time as new head coach Steve Wilks and team owner Michael Bidwill said on Arizona Sports 98.7 Tuesday that the move was about “creating stability in the organization.”

Stability is only worth so much if the team isn’t challenging for Super Bowls, however, and Bidwill knows that there’s a big piece the Cardinals need to find this offseason if they’re going to do that. They need to find a quarterback and Bidwill sounded confident that they’ll do so when the new league year starts next month.

“Today, we’ve got the G.M. in place, and I really like our head coach and everything I’ve seen from him so far,” Bidwill said, via the team’s website. “The quarterback thing will come. I don’t want to sound like we’re being cavalier about it but we’ve got to wait for free agency to start to see who is out there. I know we’re going to be aggressive, we’re going to have a plan.”

Free agency, a trade and the draft are all options for the Cardinals as they look for the right quarterback to replace Carson Palmer. If they can, it should go a long way to keeping things stable in the desert for quite a while.