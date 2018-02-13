Michael Thomas one of three players on Capitol Hill this spring

Getty Images

Dolphins safety Michael Thomas has been willing to be political. Now he’s getting a look at the inner workings of politics.

Via Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Thomas is working this spring as an intern in the office of Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, who is from his hometown of Houston.

He has found himself in the center of the storm as one of the players who take a knee during the national anthem to protest racial inequality, and said this experience will hopefully give him some insight into a possible post-football career.

“I’m excited for this externship because it gives me the opportunity to connect with Congress to further engage our efforts to create real change in our communities,” Thomas said. “It’s not every day you get to learn from hands-on experience at this level of politics.

“I am afforded this opportunity, and I am here to learn as much as I can while representing those who may feel voiceless in our communities.”

Thomas is learning about Washington from the inside as part of an NFLPA program which places players alongside industries they may want to pursue after their playing careers. He’s one of three players shadowing members of Congress, along with Chargers offensive tackle Cole Toner (Sen. Todd Young) and Chiefs offensive tackle Bryan Witzmann (Rep. Robin Kelly).