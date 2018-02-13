Pat O’Hara can’t wait to start working with Marcus Mariota

Getty Images

Pat O’Hara worked with Deshaun Watson last season in Houston. He gets to groom Marcus Mariota this season.

Since being named the Titans quarterbacks coach, O’Hara has spent all his time studying his new pupil.

“It is obvious he is an explosive player with the ball in his hands,” O’Hara said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website, “and the arm talent is there. I think he is a very tough player, high character. I think his teammates really respect him. So obviously he is key to our offense.”

O’Hara, who spent the past three seasons with the Texans, has met Mariota since taking the job. But NFL rules prevent coaches from talking football with players until later in the offseason.

The Titans begin their offseason program April 2.

“He is as high character a kid, young man, as you want to be around,” O’Hara said. “He came in and met with me for a little while. And he is a down to earth, really good person. I can’t wait to work with him. . . . Knowing Marcus was here and knowing what I kind of knew about the character and then kind of meeting with him [made the job attractive]. I think it will be a really good quarterback room.”