Report: Bills interview Terry Robiskie, Jimmy Robinson

Getty Images

The Bills let wide receivers coach Phil McGeoghan out of his contract to join Anthony Lynn in Los Angeles.

Buffalo already has moved to replace McGeoghan, interviewing two long-time assistants. Terry Robiskie and Jimmy Robinson have talked to the Bills about their vacancy, Alex Marvez of the Sporting News reports.

Robiskie remains in contention for at least one other NFL job elsewhere, per Marvez.

Robiskie spent the past two seasons as the Titans’ offensive coordinator but was not retained by new Titans coach Mike Vrabel. Robiskie also has worked in Washington, Cleveland, Miami and Atlanta.

Robinson has not coached in the league since 2015, his last of five seasons with the Cowboys.

He also has coached with the Falcons, Colts, Giants, Saints and Packers.