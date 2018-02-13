Report: Falcons to hire Bernie Parmalee as running backs coach

Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons are hiring Bernie Parmalee to serve as the team’s running backs coach, according to Alex Marvez of the Sporting News.

Parmalee has spent the last three seasons serving in the same role as a member of Jack Del Rio’s staff with the Oakland Raiders. With Del Rio being replaced by Jon Gruden in Oakland, Parmalee was left to seek another opportunity.

Keith Carter had served as the Falcons’ running backs coach last season. However, he left the team to join the Tennessee Titans coaching staff as an offensive line coach earlier this month.

Parmalee spent nine seasons in the NFL as a running back with the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets. He got his start in coaching as a tight ends coach and special teams assistant with the Dolphins in 2002. After five seasons at Notre Dame in the same roles, he joined the Kansas City Chiefs as a tight ends coach in 2010. He spent three years with the Chiefs under Todd Haley and Romeo Crennel from 2010-12.