Giants hiring Mike Shula as offensive coordinator

February 13, 2018
The Giants have looked to General Manager Dave Gettleman’s last stop to fill a key position on head coach Pat Shurmur’s coaching staff.

Kimberly Jones of NFL Media reports that the Giants will hire Mike Shula as their offensive coordinator. An official announcement from the team is expected later on Tuesday. Jones’ colleague Ian Rapoport reports that Shula is expected to coach the quarterbacks as well.

Shula was fired after the end of the 2017 regular season after five years coordinating the offense in Carolina. Gettleman was the General Manager of the Panthers for the first four of those seasons before being relieved of his duties last July.

Shula’s final offense in Carolina did well running the ball, but the team’s results through the air were underwhelming. The Giants can certainly use help on the ground, although Shurmur is expected to call the offensive plays.

The Giants had reportedly been interested in hiring Vikings quarterbacks coach Kevin Stefanski as their coordinator, but the Vikings blocked him from making a move. There had also been talk about Eagles running backs coach Duce Staley joining the staff, but he may be in line for a promotion to offensive coordinator in Philadelphia after Frank Reich left to become the Colts head coach.

  6. I’ll take the wait and see approach but I can’t help but think that two reasons for the air attack in Carolina being weak was because of Cam and then a lack of quality receivers. Mike Shula seemed to run a quick-hitting offense and should be able to implement some key plays with the Giants personnel.

  11. They can draft Barkley from Penn but that O-line is terrible. People think you draft Barkley and your good but if that line isn’t opening up any holes it’s not going to make a difference who is back there. Plus that statue Eli Manning won’t be helping much. Get a QB or fix the line before you go with a RB. Giant fans won’t want to hear that cuz Barkley is the flashy pick but Eli is pretty much done.

  12. This team is more than a few pieces away from being competitive. Time to start over. Step 1: find someone who is actually willing to tell OBJ to keep his mouth shut this year.

  13. Erm…the Panthers rushing game was middling at best once you remove Cam from the stats. When you design an offense where the QB is your best rushing threat you don’t have a great rushing offense. Shula will implement a very creative offense that will look to have OBJ getting deep shots downfield, but it’s likely best he won’t be calling the plays on Sunday

  14. Shurmer is actually the OC.
    All Shula has to do is help implement Shurmur’s game plan and be a position coach.
    They didn’t need anyone on the cutting edge of an offensive mind.

  15. Panthers running attack was awful last year. There were a few outlier games where the team picked up a ton of yards, but that was more so missed assignments and poor tackling on a few carries. Newton led the team rushing (Eli won’t) and their running backs had paltry averages. Can’t believe this hack got another job.

