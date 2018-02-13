Giants hiring Mike Shula as offensive coordinator

AP

The Giants have looked to General Manager Dave Gettleman’s last stop to fill a key position on head coach Pat Shurmur’s coaching staff.

Kimberly Jones of NFL Media reports that the Giants will hire Mike Shula as their offensive coordinator. An official announcement from the team is expected later on Tuesday. Jones’ colleague Ian Rapoport reports that Shula is expected to coach the quarterbacks as well.

Shula was fired after the end of the 2017 regular season after five years coordinating the offense in Carolina. Gettleman was the General Manager of the Panthers for the first four of those seasons before being relieved of his duties last July.

Shula’s final offense in Carolina did well running the ball, but the team’s results through the air were underwhelming. The Giants can certainly use help on the ground, although Shurmur is expected to call the offensive plays.

The Giants had reportedly been interested in hiring Vikings quarterbacks coach Kevin Stefanski as their coordinator, but the Vikings blocked him from making a move. There had also been talk about Eagles running backs coach Duce Staley joining the staff, but he may be in line for a promotion to offensive coordinator in Philadelphia after Frank Reich left to become the Colts head coach.