Report: Kam Chancellor intends to play in 2018

A neck injury has cast some uncertainty around Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor‘s playing future, but it seems Chancellor is planning on continuing his career.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Chancellor intends to play during the 2018 season with the caveat that he will need to get medically cleared in order for that to happen. Chancellor has not made any public statements about his plans, but had a social media post in late January that had some thinking he might be planning to retire.

Chancellor’s $6.8 million salary for 2018 became guaranteed last week, although there wasn’t much the Seahawks could do to avoid having that happen. Chancellor couldn’t be released without an injury settlement and the Seahawks would have taken on additional dead money under the cap if they had moved on without the veteran.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said just after the end of the season that both Chancellor and defensive end Cliff Avril would have a “hard time” returning from their neck injuries. Avril said last month that he will try to keep playing.