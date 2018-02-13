Titans finalize coaching staff

AP

Titans coach Mike Vrabel has put the finishing touches on his coaching staff, with the team announcing four new hires.

In addition to the previously reported additions, Vrabel added Matt Edwards (assistant special teams), Scott Booker (defensive assistant), Ryan Crow (defensive assistant) and Matt Pees (quality control).

He’s also retaining Mike Sullivan and Luke Steckel as offensive assistants from the staff he inherited after the firing of Mike Mularkey.

Pees is the son of defensive coordinator Dean Pees, and Booker played and coached under Pees at Kent State. None of the four recent hires has any NFL experience, though that’s not particularly unusual among lower-level staff.