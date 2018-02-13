Titus Young denied parole, remains in California prison

Getty Images

Former Lions wide receiver Titus Young will remain in a California prison after he was denied parole.

The Los Angeles Times reports that California’s Board of Parole Hearings decided that Young should not be paroled because of his “history of violent criminality.”

Young was convicted of two assaults and got four years in prison for one and two years in prison for the other. He has been behind bars since August of 2016. He says he is getting better through mental health treatment and hopes to resume his NFL career.

The Lions’ second-round draft pick in 2011, Young had a very promising rookie year, with 607 receiving yards. But the next year he had several issues, including punching a teammate in practice and deliberately lining up in the wrong place after an argument with an assistant coach, and the Lions released him. Since the Lions cut him he had a string of legal problems.