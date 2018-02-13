Travis Kelce thinks Matt Nagy can be “Doug Pederson 2.0”

Getty Images

The Bears are hopeful that hiring head coach Matt Nagy will put them on the path to winning seasons in the future and one of Nagy’s former charges in Kansas City thinks they made the right hire.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce told the Bears website that he’s rooting for Nagy “because of how much I loved him as a coach” and he thinks that Nagy can have the same kind of impact in Chicago that another former Chiefs assistant had in Philadelphia this year.

“I think Matt’s a hell of a coach,” Kelce said. “I think he could be Doug Pederson 2.0, to be honest, especially with the quarterback.”

When Pederson came to the Eagles, there weren’t many people predicting a quick turnaround due to the amount of roster changes that were in store after the Chip Kelly era. The Eagles pulled it off with a lot of help from Howie Roseman’s personnel moves and the Bears will need General Manager Ryan Pace to have the same kind of success as they build around Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback.