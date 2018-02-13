Tuesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

A couple of Bills fans made it to the Winter Olympics.

Dolphins S Michael Thomas is working in Washington this offseason.

There will be some change around the Patriots, but the center remains stable.

Is there any way the Jets can trade DE Muhammad Wilkerson?

A look at Ravens players set for free agency.

A Bengals-centric look back at the 2005 Pro Bowl.

Browns WR Josh Gordon was among the topics discussed by Johnny Manziel.

The Steelers created cap space with RB Le'Veon Bell in need of a new deal.

Which free agents may be on the Texans’ radar?

Everything to know about expected Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni.

Will the Jaguars look for a tight end in the draft?

A look at early mock drafts for who is linked with the Titans.

Broncos TE Virgil Green is using Super Bowl LII as motivation.

Will the Chiefs cut LB Justin Houston this offseason?

The Chargers are figuring out how much change to make before next season.

A list of the five biggest offseason needs for the Raiders.

Would the Cowboys be a landing spot for WR Emmanuel Sanders if he’s on the move this offseason?

Which Giants should be concerned about their roster status?

A preview of possible changes at wide receiver for the Eagles.

QB Alex Smith is getting to know all about Redskins fans.

The Bears will have free agent options at tight end.

Hopes are high for Lions WR Kenny Golladay in 2018.

An overview of the Packers linebacking corps.

The Vikings aren’t the first team to block an assistant from moving on.

The Falcons aren’t seen as a particularly needy team this offseason.

The top offensive plays of the 2017 Panthers season.

Five Saints players will be part of Zulu at Mardi Gras.

A sluggish pass rush led to the Buccaneers making a change at defensive line coach.

The Cardinals added a defensive back who has played for head coach Steve Wilks in the past.

Will the Rams move on without CB Trumaine Johnson?

Can the 49ers trust LB Reuben Foster?

Analyzing the possibility of the Seahawks using a franchise tag on DL Sheldon Richardson.