Getty Images

Von Miller continues to recruit Kirk Cousins to Denver.

During Super Bowl week, the Broncos linebacker said the quarterback is just what Denver needs to “take us over the edge.”

Miller now has started a social-media campaign, taking his recruiting efforts directly to Cousins.

Cousins posted a photo on Instagram showing two different kinds of cereals with the caption, “I was raised on these two cereals. ‘Bout time they were brought back into our home.” That prompted Miller to answer, “Raised eating both. Breakfast lunch and dinner lol”.

Cousins responded to Miller, saying, “nothing but the best.”

After Cousins later posted a photo showing a rainbow in Grand Cayman with the caption, “Love a good rainbow,” someone noted that Miller likely loves rainbows, too.

“You’re absolutely right! If Kirk loves rainbows, I LOVE RAINBOWS!” Miller replied.

It will take more than nice words to entice Cousins to Denver, but Miller is trying to do what he can to upgrade the team’s quarterback position.