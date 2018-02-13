Vote coming to approve potential renovation of Astrodome

Getty Images

The Houston Oilers called the Astrodome home for 28 years before the franchise departed for Nashville after the 1996 season. The building has fallen into a state of disrepair with the building being declared unfit for occupancy in 2009. However, a vote upcoming on Tuesday could present a new future for the dilapidated facility.

According to Mihir Zaveri of the Houston Chronicle, the Harris County Commissioners Court is set to move forward with a $105 million renovation of the facility. If approved, design and construction at the site could begin to take shape.

The plan calls for the floor to be raised to create two levels of parking and 1,400 parking spaces. The rest of the facility would be transformed into space for conferences and festivals.

The Astrodome opened in 1965 and served as the home of the Oilers and Astros as well as the site for several major sporting events in tennis, boxing and basketball.