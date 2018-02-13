WEEI losing advertisers over Christian Fauria’s racist Don Yee impression

Getty Images

Former Patriots tight end Christian Fuaria did a racist impression of NFL agent Don Yee on his WEEI radio show, and the show is losing advertisers as a result.

Comcast and City of Boston Credit Union have pulled their ads from WEEI, the Boston Globe reports.

The president of City of Boston Credit Union says his business couldn’t support “the hateful and divisive content that seems to have become a matter of course at WEEI.”

Last week, Fauria said he was doing an impression of Yee, the Asian-American agent of Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo, and then spoke in a stereotypically Asian accent while his co-hosts laughed and a producer played music typical of Asian martial arts movies. Fauria later apologized.

The Asian American Journalists Association released a statement saying the WEEI sketch “perpetuated harmful, inaccurate and insensitive stereotypes about Asian Americans.”