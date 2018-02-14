49ers extend center Daniel Kilgore

Getty Images

First the 49ers wrapped up Jimmy Garoppolo, and now they know who will be snapping him the ball.

The 49ers announced that center Daniel Kilgore has signed a three-year contract extension through the 2020 season. Kilgore, who started all 16 games last season, was slated to become an unrestricted free agent next month.

“We are really happy to come to an agreement on a contract extension with Dan before free agency,” said 49ers General Manager John Lynch in a statement. “He is very much a leader of this team, and his hard work and commitment to our success provide a great example for our young team. When you come across players who love the game like Dan you do your best to keep them in your building.”

Kilgore has spent his entire NFL career with the 49ers, who drafted him in 2011. Last season he was chosen the winner of the team’s Bobb McKittrick Award, which goes to the offensive lineman who exemplifies the team’s ideals on and off the field.