Allen Robinson: Every team in the league knows what I am capable of

Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson played only one game in 2017. He made one catch for 17 yards, tearing the ACL in his left knee on his third snap of the season.

That’s not ideal for a player in the final year of his contract. But Robinson isn’t concerned, expecting to receive a long-term deal to his liking.

“Every team across the league knows what I’ve done in this league, and what I’m capable of, so that’s not really an issue,” Robinson said Wednesday on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

In 2015-16, Robinson averaged 77 catches for 1,142 yards and 10 touchdowns. He would become one of the top wide receivers in free agency if the Jaguars let him hit the open market. He’s only 24 years old, and, almost six months into his rehab, he will return in time for training camp.

“It’s not like one of those things where it happened at the end of the year,” Robinson said. “I’ll be cleared well before the season starts and well before training camp.”