Bears hire trainer Andre Tucker, strength coach Jason Loscalzo

The Chicago Bears have hired a new head trainer, and strength and conditioning coach after electing to make changes to their staff late last month.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears have hired Andre Tucker to serve as their head trainer and Jason Loscalzo as the new strength and conditioning coach. The hiring of Loscalzo was first reported by FootballScoop.com.

The Bears elected to part ways with trainer Nate Breske in late January. Strength coaches Jason George and Rick Perry were also not retained.

The Bears finished the season with 16 players on injured reserve after having 21 players end up on injured reserve in 2016.

Tucker has 15 years of NFL experience and had spent the past eight seasons with the Cleveland Browns. He’d also worked for the Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins.

Loscalzo had been the strength and conditioning coach at Washington State University.