Bengals sign Bobby Hart

The Bengals offensive line failed to impress in 2017 and they’ve made a move in hopes of improving their performance in 2018.

For that move to pay off, tackle Bobby Hart will need to put forth a better showing than he managed last year. The Bengals announced on Wednesday that they have signed Hart to their offseason roster.

Hart opened the year as the Giants’ right tackle and moved to the bench after two games before returning to the first team in the final weeks of the year. He didn’t close out the year as part of the starting lineup as he was waived ahead of the season finale after reportedly telling the coaches he wasn’t going to play in Week 17.

The Bengals went with 2015 first-round pick Cedric Ogbuehi and 2015 second-round pick Jake Fisher as their starting tackles to open last season, but neither did nearly enough to cause the team to close the door to other options for the 2018 season.