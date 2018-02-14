Bills hire Terry Robiskie as wide receivers coach

Getty Images

The Bills have settled on a new wide receivers coach.

A day after the Chargers announced that Phil McGeoghan left the Bills to take the same job in Los Angeles, the Bills announced that they have hired Terry Robiskie to fill the slot. A report on Tuesday indicated Jimmy Robinson also interviewed for the job.

Robiskie brings a lot of experience with him to Buffalo. He’s been coaching in the NFL for the last 36 season and spent the last two seasons as the offensive coordinator in Tennessee. Robiskie has been the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach for several other teams and served two stints — Washington in 2000, Cleveland in 2004 — as an interim head coach.

The Bills made big changes at receiver last year with Robert Woods and Sammy Watkins leaving the team, Zay Jones arriving in the second round of the draft and Kelvin Benjamin coming to the team during the season in a trade with Carolina. There will likely be more changes this offseason with Jordan Matthews and Deonte Thompson headed for free agency.