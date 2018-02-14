Bills make hires in training, analytics and video departments

Getty Images

The Bills continued the makeover of the organization that started with the hiring of coach Sean McDermott a little over a year ago with three moves on Wednesday.

The team announced on Wednesday that they have hired Nate Breske as head athletic trainer, Luis Güílamo as director of analytics and Jeff Mueller as their new video director.

Mueller is familiar to Beane after spending the last 20 years with the Panthers, who employed Beane until his move to Buffalo last year. Breske was an assistant trainer with the Bears while Luis Güílamo was an IT consultant for the Bills last year.

McDermott’s hiring was followed by the firing of General Manager Doug Whaley, who was replaced by Brandon Beane amid what Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports are more than two dozen changes to the team’s front office and football support staff. The first year of the new direction resulted in a long-awaited playoff berth for the Bills.