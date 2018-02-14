Cardinals finalize coaching staff

Getty Images

Cardinals coach Steve Wilks has finalized his coaching staff, keeping a few former NFL players who were part of Bruce Arians’ staff.

The team announced the final staff for the first-time head coach, who had already named coordinators Mike McCoy (offense), Al Holcomb (defense) and Jeff Rodgers (special teams).

Among the leftovers from the previous staff are quarterbacks coach Byron Leftwich, linebackers coach Larry Foote, assistant offensive line coach Steve Heiden, and running backs assistant Terry Allen, along with wide receivers coach Kevin Garver and strength and conditioning coach Buddy Morris.

The new members of the staff include running backs coach Kirby Wilson, offensive line coach Ray Brown, tight ends coach Jason Michael, defensive line coach/senior assistant Don Johnson, assistant defensive line coach Chris Achuff, defensive backs coach David Merritt, assistant defensive backs coach Charlie Harbison, offensive assistant Cameron Turner, assistant special teams coach Randall McCray, assistant to the head coach Ben Burress, offensive quality control coach Troy Rothenbuhler, and defensive quality control coach Alonso Escalante.