Coming Friday, six hours of PFT Live

PFT Live

WEEI will be suspending its programming for 12 hours on Friday, from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET, so that all employees can attend mandatory sensitivity training. Since WEEI is an NBC Sports Radio affiliate, WEEI will broadcast NBC Sports Radio content in place of WEEI’s normal programming.

Since PFT Live is broadcast by NBC Sports Radio, PFT Live will be broadcast on WEEI on Friday.

Typically, PFT Live is truly live from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. ET, with a re-air from 9:00 a.m. to noon ET. To ensure that our friends in Boston will have six live hours of content, we’re ditching the re-air for a day and doing six live hours of PFT Live.

It’ll be hard work. Of course it’s not really work. It’s just talking about football, for six hours instead of three. Somehow, I’ll find a way to manage.