Cooper Rush excited to have Kellen Moore as Cowboys’ QBs coach

Cooper Rush beat out Kellen Moore for the Cowboys’ backup quarterback job in 2017. Now, Moore is Rush’s position coach.

“The best thing about it is we have a good relationship,” Rush said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “He will be very easy to work with. Both me and Dak [Prescott] trust him a lot. I know he is excited about it, and so am I.

“I love Kellen and so does he. Kellen has that good relationship with us. He communicates things really well. He will simplify whatever needs to be simplified and give us the best chance.”

Prescott said after the Cowboys hired Moore as quarterbacks coach that he “pushed for that” and expects Moore’s presence to “benefit” him.

Moore, 29, replaces Wade Wilson, who was not retained after his contract expired.