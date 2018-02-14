Cowboys hire Doug Colman as assistant special teams coach

Getty Images

The Cowboys have hired Doug Colman their assistant special teams coach, Todd Archer of ESPN reports. Colman will assist Keith O’Quinn, who was promoted to special teams coordinator when Rich Bisaccia left to join Jon Gruden’s staff in Oakland.

Colman, 44, most recently was with the Texans as a special teams and linebacker assistant.

He played 43 games in a five-year NFL career as a linebacker with the Giants, Titans and Browns, retiring after the 2000 season. He coached in high school and with the Amsterdam Admirals in NFL Europe before moving to the college ranks.

Colman coached at Nebraska, Tulane and Coastal Carolina before joining Bill O’Brien in Houston.

Colman was the second coach the Cowboys hired Wednesday, joining new tight ends coach Doug Nussmeier.