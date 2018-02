Getty Images

The Cowboys are bringing in a veteran quarterback.

Actually, they’re bringing him into the coaching staff.

According to Todd Archer of ESPN.com, the Cowboys are hiring Doug Nussmeier as tight ends coach.

The former NFL quarterback (five years with the Saints and Colts), was the offensive coordinator at Florida last year, and has also worked at Michigan and Alabama. He worked on Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Linehan’s Rams staff as quarterbacks coach.