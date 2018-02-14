Devin McCourty undergoes shoulder surgery

Getty Images

Patriots safety Devin McCourty has undergone shoulder surgery since Super Bowl LII, though it was only a clean-up procedure, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

McCourty also underwent minor shoulder surgery in 2013. He separated a shoulder in 2011.

He was added to the injury report in Week 17 with a shoulder injury. But McCourty missed only 35 of 275 defensive snaps in the Patriots’ final four games, including playing all 74 plays in the AFC Championship Game and all 75 plays in the Super Bowl.

McCourty has missed only five games in his eight-year career. He played all 16 games in 2017, making 94 tackles, one interception and five pass breakups.