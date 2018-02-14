Devin McCourty undergoes shoulder surgery

Posted by Charean Williams on February 14, 2018, 7:25 PM EST
Getty Images

Patriots safety Devin McCourty has undergone shoulder surgery since Super Bowl LII, though it was only a clean-up procedure, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

McCourty also underwent minor shoulder surgery in 2013. He separated a shoulder in 2011.

He was added to the injury report in Week 17 with a shoulder injury. But McCourty missed only 35 of 275 defensive snaps in the Patriots’ final four games, including playing all 74 plays in the AFC Championship Game and all 75 plays in the Super Bowl.

McCourty has missed only five games in his eight-year career. He played all 16 games in 2017, making 94 tackles, one interception and five pass breakups.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Devin McCourty undergoes shoulder surgery

  2. patsardone says:
    February 14, 2018 at 7:31 pm
    Is this going to be added to the myriad of excuses as to why they were favored by 5 and got beat by 8?
    ——————
    No but Pats greatness explains why you would create a SN to troll them. Pats are too great for you and have been for the last 20 years. Glad to know they own Real Estate in YOUR head.

  3. Above comment is absolutely ridiculous. No excuses the Eagles executed a great game plan and deserved the title.

  5. patsardone says:
    February 14, 2018 at 7:31 pm

    Is this going to be added to the myriad of excuses as to why they were favored by 5 and got beat by 8?

    I have not heard any Patriots making any excuses. BTW, I look forward to chat with you again next year when the Patriots are back in the playoffs as usual, and the Eagles have retreated back into mediocrity, as usual.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!